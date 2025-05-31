Trade 'critical' to ASEAN, must be protected from ‘arbitrary' curbs: Anwar at Shangri-La Dialogue

SINGAPORE: Trade is part of Southeast Asia’s strategic architecture and must be protected “from the onslaught of arbitrary imposition of trade restrictions”, said Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in a special address at this year’s Shangri-La Dialogue on Saturday (May 31).

He added that the Southeast Asia region is “holding its ground” in a troubled world, cautioning that trade faltering could have rippling consequences on stability, with impact cascading beyond any one region.

“In Southeast Asia, we have learned that lasting stability begins with steady fundamentals, clear policies and a long view. Trade is not a soft power indulgence. It is part of our strategic architecture,” said Anwar who is this year’s rotating chairman of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

“And like any critical system, it must be protected, not from competition, but from the onslaught of arbitrary imposition of trade restrictions,” he added in his 15-minute speech before regional defence ministers and chiefs.

“What holds true for us holds true elsewhere - where trade flourishes, stability follows. When it falters, the consequences ripple far beyond any one region,” said Anwar.