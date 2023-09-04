Mystery around China’s new science and tech body a sign of secrecy to come, analysts say

The founding of China’s new top science and technology planner – a Communist Party body at the core of Beijing’s technology competition with Washington – went quietly.

It was not publicly known that the Central Science and Technology Commission, a new party organ stemming from a sweeping institutional revamp, had been set up or held its first meeting until a brief mention by the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) on its website in July.

The science and tech policy planner is the final body to be established under a far-reaching overhaul plan targeting a handful of government and party organs announced in March, with a focus on expanding the party’s direct control over policy priorities.

While the other new groups debuted with official media coverage, the commission’s first meeting went unreported. MOST said it held a study session on Jul 10 to carry through the “spirit” of the commission meeting, but it gave few details beyond that.

It remains a mystery who headed or attended the meeting, and no details have been revealed about when or where it took place or what was discussed.

The secrecy surrounding the commission is likely to continue, according to observers, who said they expect Beijing to keep quiet about future science and technology strategies amid growing geopolitical tensions and an intensifying tech rivalry with the US.

Analysts pointed to a wide range of factors behind Beijing’s secrecy, including worries about policy pressure from Washington, fears about espionage and potential links between the commission and the People’s Liberation Army.

UNWANTED ATTENTION

“I think China wants to avoid attention from the West so that it can push forward its science and tech development agenda with relatively less intervention and obstacles,” said Xie Maosong, a senior researcher at the China Institute for Innovation and Development Strategy at the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Analysts pointed to the Made in China 2025 blueprint. Introduced in 2015, the initiative – aimed at making the country a self-reliant global leader in strategic innovation sectors – caused consternation worldwide and marked the beginning of a tech war between Beijing and Washington.

Beijing later walked those goals back to try to conform to international norms on industrial policy, though few people believe the policy itself ceased to exist.

“Excessive media fanfare led to over-interpretation [by the US],” said Sun Yutao, a professor at the Dalian University of Technology and an expert on science policy.

Sun said Beijing was justified in keeping a low profile about the policymaking body for the sensitive science and tech sector, noting that China was “increasingly concerned about espionage activities”.

China has set a goal to become a science and technology power. According to a development plan released in 2021, Beijing aims to survive challenges stemming from a “complicated international environment” with strategic science programmes in areas including artificial intelligence, quantum information, integrated circuits, brain science as well as deep space, deep earth, deep sea and polar exploration.

The plan, which covers the period through 2035, also vowed to deepen reform in science and tech management and improve governance.