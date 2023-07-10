Chinese tourists to Hong Kong, Macao look for more culturally immersive experiences

HONG KONG: China's move to reopen its borders about six months ago has led to a gradual rebound in Hong Kong and Macao's travel sectors.

Mainland Chinese visitors made up nearly 9 million visitor arrivals to both destinations in the first quarter this year. With limited flights to the cities, they formed the majority.

But conspicuously fewer are the tour buses they would previously stream in on. Chinese travellers are now opting to go alone instead.

"At this stage, we can see that over 95 per cent of these travellers are individual, independent travellers, not on any specific sort of group tour," said Mr Dane Cheng, executive director of the Hong Kong Tourism Board.

He added that for tours to become popular again, Hong Kong needs to start ramping up capacities, tour coaches and tour guides.