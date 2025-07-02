IN FOCUS: Should Southeast Asian countries ramp up defence spending?

SINGAPORE: In President Donald Trump's second term, the United States has called on allies and partners in Europe and Asia to hike defence expenditures to 5 per cent of their gross domestic product (GDP).

Vigorous debate on the merits of such a target has ensued, among top-ranking government officials and faceless social media commenters alike.

Those in favour point to countries embroiled in long-running tensions in their neighbourhood, such as South Korea; and cite Western countries spending close to the 5 per cent figure during the Cold War.

In the opposing camp, some note the US itself spending 3.4 per cent of GDP on defence last year, even if it was the top spender globally in absolute terms.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

One particularly well-received online remark stated: "Why should someone tell you how and how much to spend for (your) defence?"