Lawyer says Philippines' Duterte was 'abducted', too ill to testify at ICC

THE HAGUE: Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte was "abducted" before being taken to The Hague to face murder allegations and is too ill to give evidence, his lawyer told International Criminal Court judges at his initial appearance on Friday (Mar 14).

Duterte - who arrived in the Netherlands on a flight from Manila on Wednesday after being arrested on an ICC warrant on charges of crimes against humanity - sounded frail as he spoke via video link from a detention unit, confirming his name and date of birth for the court.

Defence attorney Salvador Medialdea said Duterte was too ill to say more, that his arrest and transfer to the Netherlands was "pure and simple kidnapping" and that his client was suffering from "debilitating" medical issues.

The former leader's daughter Sara Duterte, the current vice president of the Philippines, watched the proceedings from the public gallery.

Presiding Judge Iulia Antoanella Motoc responded that the court doctor, who examined Duterte upon arrival, was of the opinion that he was "fully mentally aware and fit".

She added that Duterte and his lawyers can raise issues over his transfer to the court and his health at a later stage in the proceedings.