Early detection a key part of Indonesia’s fire management efforts in face of greater wildfire threat

RIAU: Indonesia is preparing for a rise in wildfires by ramping up resources such as patrol helicopters and fire watchtowers to help in early detection.

The country has been battling an increased number of wildfires as the dry season, which is expected to peak this month, intensifies nationwide.

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency recorded nearly 500 forest fires in the first eight months of this year, as a result of the El Nino weather phenomenon.

El Nino is a weather pattern that takes place every two to seven years on average, bringing warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean near the equator. It last occurred between 2018 and 2019.