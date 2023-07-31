Five-star hotels and serviced apartments: Singapore firms invest in Timor-Leste’s leisure, hospitality sectors

RECOGNISING TIMOR-LESTE’S POTENTIAL FOR DEVELOPMENT

Property developer Edward Ong, chairman of the Pelican Paradise Group, visited Timor-Leste as a church missionary in 2006 and recognised the country’s potential.

“With a background in construction and developments, he (Dr Ong) decided to help Timor to have a positive transformation. He felt that building a hotel would be the way to go forward,” said Pelican Paradise director of operations Samuel Ong.

The development could also help Timor-Leste fulfil the requirements to be a member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). These include the ability to host the regional bloc’s meetings in its convention centre and hundreds of hotel rooms.

The country’s potential for tourism development, with its idyllic beaches, turquoise waters and rugged mountains, is among the reasons Singapore businesses are setting up shop there.

Singapore will be opening an embassy in Timor-Leste’s capital Dili, in what Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan has called a “significant milestone” in bilateral ties.

The move would improve access and opportunities for cooperation between Singapore and Timor-Leste, which has a population of more than 1.3 million.