‘It felt dehumanising’: Victims speak out as Grok deepfake abuse prompts some Southeast Asia countries to act

SINGAPORE: When an AI-generated image of Indonesian celebrity Fransisca Saraswati in a pink bikini circulated widely on social media platform X, she blocked the anonymous account responsible.

But the 25-year-old soon realised that the image had been generated by Grok, X’s artificial intelligence tool, which had also publicly tagged her, all without her consent.

“I felt humiliated, annoyed, angry and sad at the same time,” said Saraswati, a singer who is also professionally known as Sisca Saras.

“The experience is deeply distressing not only on a personal level, but also professionally because it violates personal dignity, misrepresents identity and undermines trust between artists and the public,” she told CNA.

Her experience mirrors that of victims in Malaysia whom CNA spoke to.

Last month’s rollout of an “edit image” button on Grok has enabled users to alter online images using prompts such as “put her in a bikini” or “remove her clothes”, while "Spicy Mode", released last August, allows users to generate adult content and edit existing online images.

Critics say the tool has been widely abused to generate sexualised deepfakes of women and minors.

Victims have described Grok’s misuse as “degrading” and a violation of personal dignity, calling for stricter regulation of generative AI tools while experts told CNA that recent government actions reflect a strong signal about what authorities will tolerate when it comes to the safety, rights and dignity of women and children.

“This signals a shift in how responsibility is being framed. Instead of treating the issue purely as user misuse, regulators are pointing to systemic failures in how the tool was designed and deployed,” said Nuurrianti Jalli, a visiting fellow at ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute.