Commentary: There’s one easy solution to the AI porn problem

AI companies like xAI can and should do more not just to respond quickly and decisively when their models behave badly, but also to prevent them from generating such material in the first place. This means rigorously testing the models to learn how and why they can be manipulated into generating illegal sexual content - then closing those loopholes.

But current laws don’t adequately protect good-intentioned testers from prosecution or correctly distinguish them from malicious users, which frightens companies from taking this kind of action.

WHY SAFEGUARDING AN AI MODEL IS HARD

As a tech policy researcher who practiced internet law at a big Silicon Valley firm (where my clients included X's predecessor Twitter years before its acquisition by Musk), my colleagues and I have found that AI companies face legal risks that discourage them from doing everything they can to safeguard their models against misuse for child sexual abuse material. The ongoing Grok scandal urgently underscores the need for the US Congress to clear the way for AI developers to test their models more robustly, without fear of being caught in a legal trap.

Though non-consensual deepfakes have been a problem for years, generative AI has supercharged the phenomenon. Creating abhorrent imagery no longer requires proficiency with Photoshop or aptitude with open-source models; one need only enter the correct text prompt. While both open-source and hosted models typically have safety guardrails built in, these can be surprisingly brittle, and malicious users will find ways around them.