PEKANBARU, Riau: Limited access to company-owned land has hampered efforts to monitor peatland conditions and prevent fires, according to the former head of Indonesia's peatland restoration agency.

This comes as Indonesia's newly established National Peatland and Mangrove Management Agency (BPGMN), announced by President Prabowo Subianto on Sep 24, draws up plans to restore peatlands damaged by this year's fires and prevent future haze.

Nazir Foead, who led the Peatland Restoration Agency (BRG) in its early years, told CNA on Nov 18 that one of the biggest challenges was its inability to install automatic water table monitoring systems in commercial concessions.

BRG, which operated from 2016 to 2020 before becoming an expanded agency that was dissolved in 2024, was set up by then-President Joko Widodo after the 2015 forest fires that burned 2.6 million ha across Indonesia.

"We can only do automatic water table monitoring systems not on the companies' land," Nazir said.

Some companies, which he did not name, resisted monitoring systems that could track peatland conditions continuously because they did not "want to be controlled on an hourly basis".

Nazir said: "This has to be done all across the land, regardless of who owns the land, who controls the land.”

"If that can be done, I am very positive that the fire hazard can be maintained because they know they are being watched."