'Hero' who disarmed Bondi gunman recovering after surgery, family says

"He is a hero, he is a hundred per cent hero," Mustafa said.

"Still he is in the hospital and we don't know exactly what's going on inside ... but we hope he will be fine."

Tributes have poured in from leaders both abroad and at home.

United States President Donald Trump called Ahmed "a very, very brave person" who saved many lives. Chris Minns, the premier of New South Wales state where Sydney is located, has hailed him "a genuine hero" and said the video was "the most unbelievable scene I've ever seen".

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for Ahmed with just over A$200,000 (US$132,900) raised in a few hours. Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman was the largest donor, contributing A$99,999 and sharing the fundraiser on his X account.

A team of off-duty lifeguards also sprinted across the sand at Bondi Beach to drag children to safety.

"The team ran out under fire to try and clear children from the playground while the gunmen were firing," said Steven Pearce from Surf Life Saving New South Wales.

"They were able to get the children inside," he told AFP.

"The other lifesavers went out and started trying to do CPR on the shot victims, and tried to drag as many inside as they could.

"Bleeding victims were carried across the beach atop surfboards turned into makeshift stretchers.

A pregnant woman went into labour after taking refuge in the surf club's headquarters, Pearce said, and was later rushed to hospital.

"We have used every bandage in the surf clubs," Pearce added. "Teams just ran out of everything."

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese praised the actions of Australians who had "run towards danger in order to help others".

"These Australians are heroes and their bravery has saved lives," he told a press conference.