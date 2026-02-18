How one Indonesian village turned from hunters into guardians of a rare blue-eyed marsupial

TERNATE, North Maluku: Night had just settled as six Takome village youth group volunteers left their camping ground, armed with headlamps, notebooks and phones.

Beams of light swept across footpaths carved out by local farmers as they trekked up a small hill on the north side of Ternate, a volcanic island about one tenth the size of Singapore in the northeastern corner of Indonesia, searching for signs of life.

Within 500m of setting off, the group had already spotted brightly coloured Sahul sunbirds and palm-sized Moluccan dwarf kingfishers resting on the twigs and branches of nutmeg and clove trees. They documented every protected animal they could find.

But it was about 20 minutes in, when they hit the true target of their search. One of the youths shouted: “Kuso! Kuso! Kuso!” - the local name for the blue-eyed cuscus - as he focused his lamp on the rustling leaves high in the forest canopy and all headlamps quickly panned toward a plum tree where the nocturnal marsupial had just been feeding.