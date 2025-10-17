India considers easing certain Chinese import curbs amid growing reliance: Sources

NEW DELHI: India's trade ministry and a government think-tank are pushing to ease certain tariff and non-tariff curbs on Chinese imports, three government officials said, acknowledging the country's growing reliance on Chinese raw materials for industrial and export growth.

They are seeking measures, including allowing anti-dumping duties to lapse on certain products, while considering tariff cuts on raw materials used in sectors such as leather and engineering goods where domestic capacity remains limited, the sources said.

New Delhi is caught between balancing trade relations with Washington - which has imposed punitive tariffs on imports from India - and Beijing, which until earlier this year had slowed supplies of key goods, including fertiliser, to India.

REBUILDING TIES AFTER 2020 BORDER CLASH

In August, India and China agreed to boost business links as the neighbours rebuild ties damaged by a 2020 border clash.

"A consensus is emerging within the government and the industry that, while negotiating a deal with Washington, India needs to fine-tune its trade policy, including trade relations with China," one of the government officials said.

Both the commerce ministry and the NITI Aayog - a government policy think-tank - have backed industry calls to cut import tariffs on raw materials at inter-ministerial meetings, a second official said, noting countries such as Vietnam import Chinese raw materials at zero duty, putting Indian manufacturers at a disadvantage.

However, the final decision on duty cuts rests with the finance ministry, the official said, noting cheaper Chinese raw materials have boosted exports of Apple's smartphones, pharmaceuticals, chemicals and engineering goods.

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity as details are not public. India's commerce ministry didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.