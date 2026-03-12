India’s restaurants face closures as Iran war disrupts cooking gas supply

MUMBAI: In India’s financial hub, one restaurant is down to its last cylinder of cooking gas.

Cafe Madras, known for its traditional South Indian dishes, has not received fresh supplies for the past few days. Its owners said they have not been given clarity on when new stock will arrive, creating uncertainty for daily operations.

“The items on our menu have been cut down by almost 80 per cent. We're relying only on pantry menu snacks, like sandwiches, which don't rely on gas,” said Ishaan Shetty, one of the cafe’s owners.

The restaurant is considering switching to electric induction stoves as an alternative, but the option is more expensive and not well suited to traditional cooking methods.