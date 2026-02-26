Private donations in India on the rise amid growing wealth, but funding gaps remain: Report

MUMBAI: At Matoshri Vidyamandir Secondary School in Mumbai, private donations are essential to daily operations.

The government-aided school, which is privately managed and receives limited state funding, educates more than 700 children, mostly from nearby slum communities.

Support comes in various forms. One of India’s largest financial conglomerates, the Kotak Mahindra Group, provides English lessons, while a local non-governmental organisation has donated shipping containers converted into classrooms.

Contributions are vital to keeping the school running, said its headmaster Vivek Patil.

“Some people come here and they donate some money. With the help of that money, we are trying to continue with this school,” he added.

The school is just one example of how charitable giving helps plug funding gaps across India, particularly in education and healthcare.

According to a new report by global consultancy Bain & Company and non-governmental organisation Dasra, private giving in India is expected to grow by more than 9 per cent annually up to 2030, driven by rising wealth.

The latest India Philanthropy Report estimates private giving reached 1.4 trillion rupees (US$16 billion) in 2025.

Donations have grown roughly 8 per cent per year since 2020, and that rate is expected to accelerate to between 9 and 11 per cent annually over the next five years.