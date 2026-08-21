India’s booming coaching industry faces scrutiny as exam leaks fuel student anger

BENGALURU/SINGAPORE: For millions of families in India, becoming a doctor, lawyer or engineer remains a coveted career path - fuelling a booming tuition industry that caters to students competing for highly sought-after college places.

The country has a massive network of private institutes and centres preparing candidates for national medical and engineering university entrance exams - as well as civil service recruitment.

But the market has come under intense scrutiny following a series of exam paper leaks - including one earlier this year that forced more than two million students to resit the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to top medical colleges.

The scandal then became a rallying point for a Gen Z-led protest movement that ultimately forced the education minister to quit.