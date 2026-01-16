India’s retail investor boom draws millions into stock market, but experts warn of risks

MUMBAI: Ashita Rawat began trading stocks just three months ago, hoping to tap into India's equity markets, which have surged over the past decade.

The Mumbai-based publicist is part of a growing wave of first-time investors in the country, driven by easy access to trading platforms via smartphones.

Rawat says her family and friends also influenced her decision to start investing.

“I've been seeing people talking about stocks, market, buying this IPO (initial public offering), that IPO, buying these shares … I also (wanted) to be a part of that discussion,” she said.