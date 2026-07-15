Body of Indian sailor missing after Oman ship attack found

NEW DELHI: The body of an Indian sailor who went missing after his ship was attacked off the coast of Oman has been recovered, a seafarers' union official said on Wednesday (Jul 15).

Heramb Karmarkar, a 30-year-old marine engineer from the western Indian city of Pune, had been missing since Sunday's attack on the Cypriot-flagged GFS Galaxy.

"I got a call Tuesday evening from the company the ship belonged to informing me that Heramb Karmarkar's body has been found by the Omani coast guard," Manoj Yadav, of the Forward Seamen's Union of India, told AFP.

"This was almost 60 hours after we first received news that he was missing."

The other 23 crew members - including 10 Indian nationals - were rescued on Sunday.

The US Central Command said the ship had been disabled by fire and damage to its engine room, accusing Tehran of attacking it.