India’s education technology sector faces a ‘structural reset’. What does it mean for investors, learners?

SINGAPORE: For millions of students and working adults in India, online learning is a cheaper alternative to tuition and coaching classes - a way to prepare for exams, pick up new skills and improve job prospects.

These digital platforms are part of a sprawling education technology (edtech) market that is facing a sharp correction after years of rapid growth, following a surge in demand and investment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

What was once a fiercely competitive, cash-fuelled startup sector is now consolidating as companies race to remain viable, with the recent announcement that upGrad would acquire rival Unacademy - both well-known names - a case in point, say analysts.

Announced on Mar 15, the deal is structured as an all-stock transaction, with Unacademy valued at under US$500 million, far from its peak valuation of around US$3.5 billion in 2021, according to local reports.

“The upGrad-Unacademy transaction reflects a broader structural reset underway in India’s edtech sector rather than an isolated strategic move,” Neha Singh, co-founder of data analytics firm Tracxn, told CNA.

As companies recalibrate around artificial intelligence (AI) and more sustainable business models, observers said the sector’s next phase will test whether it can deliver reliable returns for investors while remaining affordable, accessible and delivering meaningful outcomes for learners.

“Investors are now looking for more sustainable models rather than chasing growth at any cost.” Amit Somani, a partner at Indian venture capital firm Prime Venture Partners, told CNA.

SHIFTING FORTUNES

Edtech refers to the use of digital tools and platforms to deliver, enhance or manage teaching and learning - for example, apps that let students learn maths or science online.

Indian edtech firms were among the biggest beneficiaries of the COVID-19 pandemic, when school closures and uncertainty around physical classes turbocharged digital adoption.