20 years after Indian Ocean tsunami, some displaced Sri Lankan survivors are still waiting for housing

COLOMBO: Twenty years after the massive Indian Ocean tsunami wreaked havoc on Sri Lanka, some survivors are still trying to pick up the pieces.

Those living in poorly-constructed settlements near the shore were the worst affected when the tsunami on Dec 26, 2004 ravaged over two-thirds of the country’s coastline.

More than 35,000 people died, over 100,000 homes were destroyed, and half a million people were displaced in the natural disaster, one of the worst in recorded history.

Today, some are still waiting for a new home.

Hameeda Umma, for instance, is the beneficiary of a housing scheme in Norochcholai in the Ampara district, one of the worst-hit areas.

But the 62-year-old has yet to receive a roof over her head that she can call her own, two decades after her home was destroyed in the tragedy.

“We are hoping to get the house. The authorities are not giving us the house yet,” she said.

“Even after 20 years, they have not provided the house. During those 20 years, my children suffered a lot. We are still like this today.”