Indonesian presidential hopeful Anies Baswedan criticises government for 'transactional' foreign policy, pledges a values-based approach if elected

JAKARTA: Indonesian presidential hopeful Anies Baswedan has declared his intention to adopt a “values-based” foreign policy for the country if he wins the upcoming election, even as he criticises the current one under President Joko Widodo as being “transactional”.

Speaking recently to a group of foreign correspondents, the former Jakarta governor described a values-based foreign policy as one in which a country makes clear its stance and upholds it, compared to a transactional policy where concerns in other areas such as investment and trade may take priority.

He added that under a values-based foreign policy, Indonesia would have criticised Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as he alluded to how President Widodo has refrained from doing so.

“What is a values-based foreign policy? For example, when one country invades another country, and the invader is your friend, should you be silent? No! You have to tell them it’s wrong,” said Mr Baswedan.

“Because in our core values, territorial sovereignty is a key principle. We should clearly say: You and I are friends, but we disagree with what you’re doing because your action conflicts with one of our core values.”

Mr Baswedan was speaking in a closed-door discussion with several Indonesia-based foreign media on wide-ranging issues, but later agreed to have only his remarks on the foreign policy part on record when approached by CNA.

Indonesia will head to the polls on Feb 14 next year. Although potential presidential candidates will only be able to register themselves to the election commission in October, Mr Baswedan is among three who have declared their intentions to run.

The two others are Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto and Central Java’s Governor Ganjar Pranowo.

Mr Baswedan is being endorsed by the National Democratic Party (Nasdem), which is the country’s fourth-largest political party, as well as the Democrat Party and the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS).

Together, they form an alliance called Coalition of Change for Unity, which has positioned itself as one that wants change and is widely regarded as the antithesis of Mr Widodo’s government. The Democrat Party and PKS are currently the only opposition parties in the parliament.

Jokowi, as the president is popularly known, cannot run again. The constitution only allows a person to be president for two terms maximum, which he would have reached by October next year.