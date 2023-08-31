Indonesian presidential hopeful Anies Baswedan criticises government for 'transactional' foreign policy, pledges a values-based approach if elected
The former Jakarta governor is one of three presidential hopefuls who have revealed his intention to run in the upcoming Indonesian election.
JAKARTA: Indonesian presidential hopeful Anies Baswedan has declared his intention to adopt a “values-based” foreign policy for the country if he wins the upcoming election, even as he criticises the current one under President Joko Widodo as being “transactional”.
Speaking recently to a group of foreign correspondents, the former Jakarta governor described a values-based foreign policy as one in which a country makes clear its stance and upholds it, compared to a transactional policy where concerns in other areas such as investment and trade may take priority.
He added that under a values-based foreign policy, Indonesia would have criticised Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as he alluded to how President Widodo has refrained from doing so.
“What is a values-based foreign policy? For example, when one country invades another country, and the invader is your friend, should you be silent? No! You have to tell them it’s wrong,” said Mr Baswedan.
“Because in our core values, territorial sovereignty is a key principle. We should clearly say: You and I are friends, but we disagree with what you’re doing because your action conflicts with one of our core values.”
Mr Baswedan was speaking in a closed-door discussion with several Indonesia-based foreign media on wide-ranging issues, but later agreed to have only his remarks on the foreign policy part on record when approached by CNA.
Indonesia will head to the polls on Feb 14 next year. Although potential presidential candidates will only be able to register themselves to the election commission in October, Mr Baswedan is among three who have declared their intentions to run.
The two others are Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto and Central Java’s Governor Ganjar Pranowo.
Mr Baswedan is being endorsed by the National Democratic Party (Nasdem), which is the country’s fourth-largest political party, as well as the Democrat Party and the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS).
Together, they form an alliance called Coalition of Change for Unity, which has positioned itself as one that wants change and is widely regarded as the antithesis of Mr Widodo’s government. The Democrat Party and PKS are currently the only opposition parties in the parliament.
Jokowi, as the president is popularly known, cannot run again. The constitution only allows a person to be president for two terms maximum, which he would have reached by October next year.
INDONESIA’S NON-ALIGNED FOREIGN POLICY
Indonesia’s foreign policy is non-aligned, which has continued under Mr Widodo’s tenure since 2014.
It was established in the early 1960s, during the Cold War era between the US and Russia, when Indonesia decided to stay neutral and not take sides as it could put its sovereignty at risk.
It believes by doing so, it can maintain good relationships with every country and have no enemies.
Thus, when the war in Ukraine broke out, Indonesia also decided not to take sides, reflecting its good relationships with both countries prior to the war.
When Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year, Mr Widodo tweeted: “Stop the war. War brings misery to mankind and puts the whole world at risk.” The tweet made no reference to who invaded whom.
Mr Widodo visited Ukraine and Russia four months later, in June, to facilitate dialogues and peace between the two countries. He was the first Asian leader to have visited both countries since the war broke out, but the trip did not end the war.
Five months later, during the Group of 20 (G20) Leaders’ Summit in November, which Indonesia hosted as the rotating president, he reiterated again: “Stop the war. I repeat, stop the war. Lot is at stake.”
However, Mr Widodo did not criticise Russia for invading Ukraine on any occasion.
Nevertheless, Indonesia voted in favour of a United Nations General Assembly resolution last October condemning Russia’s annexation of four Ukrainian territories.
This decision was made despite having voted to abstain in a UN resolution in April last year.
At that time, Indonesia decided to abstain in a vote that sought to expel Russia from the UN Human Rights Council due to its invasion of Ukraine.
The U-turn was made based on the country’s principle of respecting territorial integrity, according to the government.
In recent years, the effectiveness of Indonesia’s non-aligned stance has been questioned amid the ongoing rivalry between the US and China.
An example is the geopolitical tensions in the South China Sea, which lies on the edge of Indonesia’s North Natuna Sea.
Chinese fishermen have encroached on Indonesian waters, but Jakarta has largely played down the situation despite experts’ calls to act firmly.
MORE ACTIVE
Mr Baswedan had spoken about his leanings towards a values-based foreign policy when he visited Australia earlier this year and spoke with broadcaster ABC.
“Indonesia needs to play a more active role in the international arena, and we need to be active based on our principles,” he had said in the interview.
“So, foreign policy does not always reflect a more transactional approach, meaning it is not only about how much money foreign countries give us."
He also told ABC that another key factor to consider was Indonesia’s contributions to sustaining peace and stability in the region and across the globe.
In his latest remarks made with the Indonesia-based foreign correspondents, Mr Baswedan said Indonesia needs to continue its non-alignment approach but should aim to be proactive in the international arena.
He also explained the importance of having a values-based policy, instead of a transactional one.
“Imagine one day, we experience an attack on our sovereignty; we will call on other countries to stand up for our sovereignty,” he added.
“Then they will say that we did not stand up for the value of sovereignty when they needed us, so why should they stand up for ours when we need them.”
INDONESIA VS CHINA AND US
Mr Baswedan also spoke about the Sino-US relationship as he noted how the rivalry has put countries in Southeast Asia at risk of being trapped in the middle.
He asserted that Indonesia needs to continue working with China, the US, and other partners such as the European Union, Australia, and Singapore.
“It’s a given that China is big and will continue growing, and will continue to be a big player in ASEAN. We have to navigate that reality and make the best of it," he added.
China is currently Indonesia’s largest trading partner. Several projects are underway in Indonesia, backed by China, such as the high-speed railway linking Jakarta to Bandung. It is part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).
Mr Baswedan’s spokesman for economic and international affairs Tom Lembong, a former trade minister during Mr Widodo’s first term as the president, told CNA how a values-based policy would affect trade with the two major powers.
“In a values-based policy, we will often agree with China, and we will often disagree with China. Likewise, we will often agree with the West but often disagree with the West," said Mr Lembong.
“But it will be very clear why we agree and disagree, and when our position is based on clear, consistent and enlightened values, other countries can respect our position even as they disagree with us.”
He stated that a values-based policy enables consistency.
CHALLENGES BEHIND A VALUES-BASED FOREIGN POLICY
However, analysts told CNA that implementing a values-based foreign policy may not be easy.
Mr Aditya Perdana, a political analyst from the University of Indonesia, said it is not easy to undo measures already taken by the current government because Indonesia already has a certain positioning regarding trade and foreign policy with China, the US and Europe.
“It is doable but not easy. There needs to be adjustments, and it involves diplomacy and uneasy talks, especially with Russia, the US, and others,” he added.
Analysts also said Mr Baswedan’s move in taking aim at Mr Widodo’s foreign policy and outlining his own approach if elected would most likely have no immediate positive effect in lifting his popularity, which is currently trailing behind the two other hopefuls.
“This approach would have no effect on his electability because foreign policy is an issue for the elites. Not everyone understands it because the topic is too heavy,” said Mr Adi Prayitno, a politics lecturer with Universitas Islam Negeri Syarif Hidayatullah.
Mr Prayitno added that Indonesian voters are more interested and concerned about bread-and-butter issues such as eradicating poverty, tackling unemployment and keeping prices low.
He also said Indonesian voters are more interested in figures who are always on the ground meeting people, willing to take selfies and regarded as approachable like Mr Widodo.
“Issues about war, including the war between Russia and Ukraine, and international tensions including in the region, are not the main concerns of many people,” he said.