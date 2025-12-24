'Sophisticated' and ‘thriving in secrecy’: What’s beneath Indonesia’s underground baby trafficking trade?

BANDUNG, West Java: After four failed fertility programmes at four different hospitals in the Greater Jakarta Area, Indah – not her real name – was in need of a break from doctor’s offices, blood tests and hormone injections.

It was 2023 and she found herself scrolling endlessly through social media, liking photos and videos of babies posted by Indonesian orphanages.

“I wasn’t really looking to adopt one,” the 42-year-old told CNA. “I just liked watching videos of them. They gave me joy.”

Then a little girl named Shinta – also not her real name – appeared on Indah’s feed. In the short clips posted by the girl’s orphanage, Shinta was always smiling wide, occasionally bursting into laughter when someone called her name.

“There was just something about Shinta. She was really smart. She was really confident,” Indah said.

“I could really imagine myself tucking Shinta into bed and reading her stories.”

Indah decided to contact the orphanage behind the posts, a decision she soon regretted. From the very first exchange, she was bombarded with questions about her income.

“The conversation felt cold and transactional,” she recounted.

“They wanted to know what my husband and I do for work, where we work, how much we make. Whenever I ask about Shinta and what her story was, they would redirect the conversation.”

The final straw came when an official asked if she and her husband were prepared to “compensate” the money the orphanage had spent raising Shinta – who at that point had not even turned one.

Indah asked how much. To which the orphanage official replied: “160 million rupiah”, which at the time was worth around US$11,000.

“I thought to myself: ‘This can’t be right’. ‘Is it normal for an orphanage to put a price on a child?’,” she said, adding that she immediately backed down.

Indah was right to be worried.

A complex web of social and economic pressures has contributed to a booming baby trafficking trade in Indonesia, with illegal syndicates often targeting hopeful parents through social media, experts told CNA.

Poverty remains the biggest driver, with many expectant mothers struggling to afford prenatal care, let alone the costs associated with childbirth and raising a child.

Adoption in Indonesia is meant to be free of charge. All orphanages should be registered and accredited with the Indonesian Ministry of Social Affairs.

The deep stigma around abortion, the strict conditions placed on terminating a pregnancy in Indonesia and a widespread lack of understanding about legal adoption procedures only serve to compound the problem, the observers added.