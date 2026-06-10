At least 4 ‘agents’ in Singapore bought babies from Indonesian trafficking ring, suspect tells Bandung court

BANDUNG, West Java: At least four people in Singapore were allegedly involved in the trafficking of around a dozen babies from Indonesia under the guise of adoption, a key defendant told an Indonesian court recently.

According to court records seen by CNA, Lie Siu Luan, also known as Lily, 70, confessed in a May 26 trial session to the three judges presiding over the case to trafficking at least 12 babies to Singapore and receiving anywhere between S$17,000 (US$13,205) and S$21,600 per child.

Eighteen women and one man are currently on trial at the Bandung City District Court and accused of selling at least 34 babies between 2022 and 2025, including Lily, who prosecutors believe is the brains and ringleader behind the operation.

She told the court that she was first contacted by a person named “John” in late 2022.

John, who Lily described as a notary from Singapore, told her that there was a couple from the Lion City who were looking to adopt a child from Indonesia.

Lily claimed that she did not know John’s real identity, despite knowing him from her time living in Singapore for around a year in late 2010s.

Lily told the court that she eventually found an Indonesian couple living in Pontianak, West Kalimantan who were struggling to pay for their child’s delivery. The defendant gave the Indonesian couple 58 million rupiah (US$3,200) to pay for the hospital bills, in exchange for their child.