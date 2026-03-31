Suspected Indonesian syndicate members accused of trafficking babies to Singapore attend first court hearing

BANDUNG, West Java: Nineteen members of an alleged trafficking syndicate accused of selling dozens of babies to families in Indonesia and Singapore appeared in court for the first time on Tuesday (Mar 31).

It was supposed to be the start of their trial, but presiding judge Gatot Ardian Agustiono postponed proceedings by a week for some of the accused persons to get lawyers. No charges were read during the session, which lasted less than 30 minutes.

The defendants, comprising 18 women and one man, arrived at the Bandung District Court in West Java at 9.15am local time in an armoured prison van wearing handcuffs and standard-issue white shirts and red vests.

As they were escorted to their holding cells, several defendants kept their heads down while others covered their faces with masks.

The 19 of them were tried together, forcing court clerks to rearrange the seating arrangement in the small court room to accommodate the defendants, their lawyers, prosecutors and the media.