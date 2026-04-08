Indonesia proposes vape ban as narcotics agency points to alarming drug-laced liquid findings

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s National Narcotics Agency has proposed a ban on vapes or e-cigarettes under the country’s narcotics and psychotropic substances laws amid growing concerns of its misuse as a medium for drug consumption.

“We are currently facing a phenomenon of massive distribution of narcotic substances in the form of vapes or electronic cigarettes,” the agency’s chief Suyudi Ario Seto told lawmakers on Tuesday (Apr 7), as quoted by local news outlet Kumparan.

No details were provided on how such a ban would be incorporated into Indonesia's laws.

Suyudi highlighted laboratory findings by the National Narcotics Agency released in February this year, in which tests on 341 vape liquid samples uncovered alarming findings.

At least 11 were found to contain synthetic cannabinoids or chemical compounds that were usually found in cannabis, while one was found to be laced with methamphetamine - a powerful and highly addictive drug known as crystal meth - the national narcotics agency previously said.

Another 23 samples contained etomidate, an anesthetic recently classified in November 2025 as a “Category II narcotic” under Indonesia’s health regulations.

According to news outlet Jakarta Post, a Category II narcotic means that it can only be used as a last-resort medication under heavy medical supervision due to its addictive properties.