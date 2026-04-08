Indonesia proposes vape ban as narcotics agency points to alarming drug-laced liquid findings
Laboratory findings reported by the National Narcotics Agency in February this year showed that at least 35 of 341 vape liquid samples tested positive for illicit substances, including cannabis-linked compounds, methamphetamine and etomidate, a narcotic under Indonesia's health regulations.
JAKARTA: Indonesia’s National Narcotics Agency has proposed a ban on vapes or e-cigarettes under the country’s narcotics and psychotropic substances laws amid growing concerns of its misuse as a medium for drug consumption.
“We are currently facing a phenomenon of massive distribution of narcotic substances in the form of vapes or electronic cigarettes,” the agency’s chief Suyudi Ario Seto told lawmakers on Tuesday (Apr 7), as quoted by local news outlet Kumparan.
No details were provided on how such a ban would be incorporated into Indonesia's laws.
Suyudi highlighted laboratory findings by the National Narcotics Agency released in February this year, in which tests on 341 vape liquid samples uncovered alarming findings.
At least 11 were found to contain synthetic cannabinoids or chemical compounds that were usually found in cannabis, while one was found to be laced with methamphetamine - a powerful and highly addictive drug known as crystal meth - the national narcotics agency previously said.
Another 23 samples contained etomidate, an anesthetic recently classified in November 2025 as a “Category II narcotic” under Indonesia’s health regulations.
According to news outlet Jakarta Post, a Category II narcotic means that it can only be used as a last-resort medication under heavy medical supervision due to its addictive properties.
Suyudi also highlighted that several countries in the region, including Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, Brunei and Laos, have already banned vapes.
Malaysia is aiming to implement a similar ban by mid-2026.
In Singapore, the maximum penalties for possessing, using, importing and selling vapes will be raised significantly after changes to the law were passed in parliament in March.
Under the new law, the purchase, use and possession of vapes now carry a maximum fine of S$10,000 (US$7,848), up from S$2,000 previously. Vaping was first banned in Singapore in 2018.
Previously in February, Jakarta Post had quoted Suyudi as saying that Indonesia “must not be another countries’ trash bin” for illicit substances.
According to state news agency Antara, Suyudi said on Tuesday that banning vapes could significantly reduce circulation of illicit chemical compounds, likening them to bongs, a device used for methamphetamine consumption.
The agency also highlighted the rapid global spread of new psychoactive substances, with 1,386 identified worldwide. Already, 175 of such substances are circulating in Indonesia.
Indonesia has seen a rise in vape users in the past decade.
The 2021 Global Adult Tobacco Survey issued by the Indonesia Health Ministry and World Health Organisation revealed that 6.2 million adults or 3 per cent of total number of adults in the country had used electronic cigarettes, up from just 0.3 per cent prevalence in 2011, Jakarta Post reported.
Suyudi said earlier in February that vapes are usually used as an alternative for those who want to quit smoking despite the insufficient medical evidence.