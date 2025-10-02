‘Growing public health crisis’, love for nation behind move to fully ban vapes: Malaysia’s health ministry

KUALA LUMPUR: The rising use of vapes among Malaysia's adolescents, along with increased reports of lung diseases and the misuse of drugs, points to a growing public health crisis in the country that fuelled its U-turn in moving towards a complete ban, says its health ministry.



Acknowledging that past opportunities to regulate or restrict vaping have not been fully seized, the ministry said it is “worth reflecting on whether continued inaction is appropriate”.

It said this was especially “in light of growing evidence that highlighted the potential risks that vaping poses to individuals, particularly young people, as well as to broader public health and societal well-being”.

It pointed to 46 cases of E-cigarette or Vaping Product Use-Associated Lung Injury (EVALI), and the increasing misuse of drugs or illegal substances through vaping, evidenced by 136 vape liquid seizure cases and 172 arrests recorded by the Malaysian police between Jan 2024 and May of this year.

The ministry also cited the 2022 National Health and Morbidity Survey, which found that 14.9 per cent of Malaysian adolescents used e-cigarettes.

"The Ministry of Health adopts an approach rooted in love for the nation and its future generations, and will continue its efforts towards a full ban on vape as part of a collective commitment to protect the health and well-being of all Malaysians, in line with the goal to achieve the status of a smoke free nation by year 2040," it said on Thursday (Oct 2), in response to queries from CNA on its proposed vaping ban.

Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad had said on Sep 25 that Malaysia plans to implement a nationwide ban on the sale and use of vapes by mid-2026, in the most definitive comments yet on the government’s intended action against e-vaporisers.

“The question is no longer if we ban vaping, but when,” he told reporters at the sidelines of an event in Cyberjaya.

This appears to be a U-turn from February, when Dzulkefly said that regulating rather than banning such products outright would allow authorities to better control the vaping and smoking ecosystem in the country.

