Malaysia’s mid-2026 vape ban plan: Market players lament ‘conflicting signals’ but experts urge tougher action

KUALA LUMPUR: Behind the heavily tinted glass of an unmarked storefront in Kuala Lumpur, a colourful secret is concealed.

Inside, vape e-liquids in multi-coloured boxes and sleek e-vaporiser devices are neatly arranged on shelves - a stark contrast to the dull, non-descript facade outside.

Business may be brisk for now, but a looming ban on vape sales and usage in Malaysia could eventually force the shop that resembles a hipster cafe to shut down.

Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said on Thursday (Sep 25) that Malaysia plans to implement a nationwide ban on the sale and use of vapes by mid-2026, in the most definitive comments yet on the government’s intended action against e-vaporisers.

“The question is no longer if we ban vaping, but when,” he said on the sidelines of an event in Cyberjaya, reiterating that Malaysia will be taking a “phased approach” towards a vape ban.

He said that the final timeline would depend on the Cabinet’s approval of the matter but that the ministry will continue to push for a ban by mid-2026.

This appears to be a U-turn from February, when Dzulkefly said that regulating rather than banning such products outright would allow authorities to better control the vaping and smoking ecosystem in the country.

But in recent months, the government’s stance against vaping appears to have hardened even though industry players claim there were mixed signals, including how the health ministry was still allegedly accepting registrations for vape products.

And while those in the industry are unsurprisingly against an outright ban on vapes, some public health experts have also argued against a complete ban, citing concerns that it may lead to more underground businesses.

Public health policy expert Sharifa Ezat Wan Puteh of Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia told CNA that regulations that are already in existence, such as Act 852, can continue but should be enhanced with enforcement to reduce the spread of illicit substances.

Act 852 - or the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 which came into force in October last year - regulates the sale, packaging and labelling of tobacco products and smoking devices in Malaysia, including e-cigarettes and vapes.

It has been implemented in stages, beginning last year with prohibitions on smoking in many public places such as educational institutions, as well as a ban on online and vending machine sales of vapes.

“Banning with little enforcement will just see illicit market growth,” said Sharifa Ezat.

“There should be a combination of harm reduction and an abstinence model approach. While the war on drugs must continue, implementation of licit, taxed vape products must be provided as an option for some users,” she added.

Other experts, however, warn of the health risks of vaping, especially with the rise of drug-laced vapes, and want the authorities to take a tougher approach similar to Singapore's.

CNA has reached out to Malaysia's Health Ministry for comment.