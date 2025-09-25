‘No longer if, but when’: Malaysia targets nationwide vape ban by mid-2026, says health minister

CYBERJAYA: Malaysia plans to implement a nationwide ban on the sale and use of e-vaporiser products by the middle of next year, Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said on Thursday (Sep 25).

“The question is no longer if we ban vaping, but when,” he told reporters at the sidelines of an event in Cyberjaya, as quoted by local news outlet The Sun.

Dzulkefly also reiterated that Malaysia will be taking a “phased approach” towards its ban of the product, noting that an expert committee has been convened and has provided their recommendations on the issue.

“The expert committee is looking into the matter in detail and when we table the memorandum, all the recommendations will be presented,” he was quoted as saying by The Star.

In a written parliamentary reply earlier this month, Dzulkefly had said that the health ministry was in the process of drafting a Cabinet Memorandum on the proposed ban of electronic cigarettes or vapes to ensure its implementation is planned thoroughly and comprehensively.

He added that the implementation would be carried out in phases, beginning with a ban on open-system vapes, before being expanded to cover all types of vape products.

Open-system vapes allow users to manually refill the device with any liquid or substance, unlike closed systems which use pre-filled pods.