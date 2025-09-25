‘No longer if, but when’: Malaysia targets nationwide vape ban by mid-2026, says health minister
Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad on Thursday (Sep 25) said that the final timeline of the vape ban would depend on the approval of Malaysia’s Cabinet.
CYBERJAYA: Malaysia plans to implement a nationwide ban on the sale and use of e-vaporiser products by the middle of next year, Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said on Thursday (Sep 25).
“The question is no longer if we ban vaping, but when,” he told reporters at the sidelines of an event in Cyberjaya, as quoted by local news outlet The Sun.
Dzulkefly also reiterated that Malaysia will be taking a “phased approach” towards its ban of the product, noting that an expert committee has been convened and has provided their recommendations on the issue.
“The expert committee is looking into the matter in detail and when we table the memorandum, all the recommendations will be presented,” he was quoted as saying by The Star.
In a written parliamentary reply earlier this month, Dzulkefly had said that the health ministry was in the process of drafting a Cabinet Memorandum on the proposed ban of electronic cigarettes or vapes to ensure its implementation is planned thoroughly and comprehensively.
He added that the implementation would be carried out in phases, beginning with a ban on open-system vapes, before being expanded to cover all types of vape products.
Open-system vapes allow users to manually refill the device with any liquid or substance, unlike closed systems which use pre-filled pods.
Dzulkefly had also urged all parties to be patient, adding that further announcements will be made regarding the timeline and mechanism of the vape ban, state news agency Bernama reported then.
Local media had cited Dzulkefly as saying on Aug 28 that the memorandum would be presented to the Cabinet by the end of the year, following his ministry’s submission of an initial proposal by the expert committee.
On Thursday, Dzulkefly said that the final timeline of the ban would depend on the Cabinet’s approval but his health ministry will continue to push for a ban by setting the deadline of mid-2026.
“I am hoping it is going to be somewhere in the middle of next year. If not, then in the second half of 2026, we definitely want to ban (the use of vapes),” he was quoted as saying by The Star.
The health minister had previously said that his ministry supports the decision by six state governments - Johor, Kelantan, Terengganu, Perlis, Kedah, and Pahang - not to issue or renew vape sales licenses through their respective local authorities.
Earlier this year, Dzulkefly had said that the country was ready to revisit banning vapes, even if it was a belated attempt.
Dzulkefly had said then that despite plans by his predecessors as early as 2015 to ban vaping, Malaysia had missed the boat on enacting total restrictions like in Singapore, Thailand and Brunei.
Neighbouring country Singapore has been stepping up enforcement against vaping, with stepped-up checks at the country's air, land and sea checkpoints as well as in various parts of the island.
Harsher penalties for vaping offences also came into force on Sep 1, with etomidate - the anaesthetic agent that has been found in vapes - listed as a Class C drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act.