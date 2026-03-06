Stiffer penalties for selling, importing or using vapes after law passed in parliament

SINGAPORE: The maximum penalties for possessing, using, importing and selling vapes in Singapore will be raised significantly after changes to the law were passed in parliament on Friday (Mar 6).

Owners of warehouses and storage units will also bear greater responsibility if such prohibited products are found in their premises, while nightclubs, bars and pubs will have to take action when they find patrons in possession of or using vapes.

The Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) (Amendment) and Other Matters Bill was passed unanimously, with nine MPs raising questions.

Speaking during the debate on the Bill, Senior Minister of State for Health Koh Poh Koon said that while etomidate vapes triggered the recent escalation in enforcement efforts, the majority of vape users do not use etomidate.

“We are therefore significantly increasing the penalties for offences involving these products to strengthen deterrence,” said Dr Koh.

Over the past six months, the authorities have caught over 5,100 people for vape-related offences, of which more than one in 10 were etomidate vape users.

Among the offenders placed on rehabilitation, 42 defaulted. One person has been convicted and imprisoned, while the rest will be charged.

Seventy offenders have completed their rehabilitation programmes, with four youth offenders reoffending.

NEW LAWS FOR NEW CHALLENGES

Dr Koh said that vapes have created new challenges in enforcement and health protection.

The new law not only prohibits vaporisers, but also allows for enforcement against the abuse of etomidate and potentially other psychoactive substances through such delivery devices in the future, said Dr Koh.

The Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act (TCASA) has been renamed the Tobacco and Vaporisers Control Act (TVCA) to reflect the law's broader mandate and coverage.

Vapes and their components are considered prohibited products under the TVCA, along with imitation tobacco products that are not already covered by the Act.

“Future-proofing is important, especially given that the tobacco industry has been introducing new products to circumvent tobacco control regulations,” said Dr Koh.