'We simply want to help people': Indonesia army chief on why it is building thousands of bridges, wells

“I apologise, but there are indeed technical matters where we may have been negligent, in supervising the rules for bridge use or perhaps the quality of bridges we have built,” Maruli told CNA in an exclusive interview on Monday (Sep 14) in Pangandaran.

The army, he said, would evaluate the nearly 3,400 bridges that are being built nationwide by both the army and the police “so that, hopefully, things will be better going forward”.

These bridges, as well as 3,000 clean water facilities built by the army, were inaugurated last month by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto via video conference from the State Palace.

Prabowo said the projects were proof that the army was “truly the people’s military and the National Police (was) truly the people’s police”.

Maruli, a former commander of the presidential security force who was appointed army chief of staff in 2023, said it completed 2,700 bridges - called Garuda bridges - across Indonesia in less than a year.

About 800 of these bridges are in disaster-hit areas while suspension bridges account for around 30 per cent of the total. For areas with heavy traffic, the army opts for concrete bridges, he said, and there are also prefabricated bridges to reduce costs.

Asked about the army’s bridge-building expertise, Maruli said it has an engineering corps.

“One of its duties is to build bridges under wartime conditions. If they can do that in war, then in peacetime the work should certainly be better. We can also bring in experts to help; that is not a problem,” Maruli said.