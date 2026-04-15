‘Observer inflation’: Indonesia’s Cabinet secretary sparks debate with remarks targeting analysts
“These observers, their data does not match the facts. Their data is wrong,” said Cabinet secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya at a press briefing on Apr 10.
JAKARTA: Indonesia’s Cabinet secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya has sparked controversy with his remark about an “inflation of observers”, with critics saying it is the latest sign of the authorities’ shrinking tolerance for dissent in the democratic country.
At a press briefing on a range of issues last Friday (Apr 10), Teddy said there was a “phenomenon going on right now called observer inflation”.
“There are many observers. There's a rice observer, but their background is not in that field. There are military observers and foreign observers. And these observers, their data does not match the facts. Their data is wrong,” he stated, as reported by news outlet Tempo.
Teddy claimed such commentators were shaping public opinion against President Prabowo Subianto’s administration.
“[It’s fine to] criticise us, but let's not make statements that create anxiety or unsettle the public,” he added, as reported by The Jakarta Post. “Everything is stable, everything is under control.”
Issues Teddy covered during the press briefing included government efforts to maintain fuel prices amid the energy crisis caused by war in the Middle East.
He pointed to stable domestic fuel prices as proof the situation was under control, and accused analysts of fuelling public anxiety on social media.
Teddy’s remarks have sparked debate, with critics saying it reflects the shrinking space for critical analysis of government policies. Others, however, have agreed with him on the need for data-backed claims.
Political researcher Yoes Kenawas of research institute Lembaga Survei Indonesia told The Jakarta Post that Teddy’s remarks echo the government’s pattern of dismissing critical analysis.
Yoes cited how a research and consulting firm founder, Saiful Mujani, was recently accused of treason by various pro-government figures after he suggested at a Mar 31 post-Ramadan gathering that Indonesia could be “saved” by removing Prabowo, “if advising (him) doesn’t work”.
Those who slammed Saiful’s remarks as “provocation” included Ulta Levenia from the Office of Presidential Staff, who called Saiful “a provocateur in academic clothing” and said his comments could be considered treason, The Jakarta Post reported.
But Yoes noted that Prabowo had, on Mar 13, accused observers of being unpatriotic and alleged that they gained financially by criticising the government, reported The Jakarta Post.
“Some observers simply don’t want their own government to succeed due to various motivations. I’d say they are narrow-minded, not patriotic,” Prabowo said at a Cabinet meeting, without naming the observers.
“When the time comes, we will put them in order,” he was quoted as saying by The Jakarta Post.
Yoes added: “The cost of voicing criticism is becoming increasingly high, as seen in recent attacks on activists.”
He was referring to an acid attack last month on rights advocate Andrie Yunus, a critic of the military’s influence in government. Four soldiers have been detained for their alleged role in the attack.
Individuals who backed Teddy include Habiburokhman, a member of Indonesia’s People’s Representative Council, one of two elected chambers in the national legislature.
He said on Apr 13 he considered Teddy’s remark to be true, and that many parties had expressed opinions that were not supported by accurate data.
"There are many observers who have delivered constructive criticism to the Prabowo government, and many of them have been followed up,” Habiburokhman said, as quoted by news outlet VOI.
“However, not all criticism is good, there is also criticism that is not constructive and even destructive," he said.
Some observers aim to seize power either through the constitutional or unconstitutional path, he added.
Presidential Chief of Staff Muhammad Qodari said on Monday the government is not opposed to criticism. “Use data, use theory — that’s really what’s being stressed, in my view,” he said.
This is not the first time Teddy has come under the spotlight for his remarks.
Last month, he was criticised for his reply when asked about the budget for a government-funded “people’s market” event on Mar 28.
His response then was: “Anyway, it’s there, okay.”
Director of research institute Centre of Economic and Law Studies Media Askar Wahyudi said Teddy’s reply lacked details such as the size of the budget, its source and who was implementing it, reported Tempo.
"The public cannot verify whether there are price markups, fictitious logistics costs or unfair procurement practices," Media said.