‘Observer inflation’: Indonesia’s Cabinet secretary sparks debate with remarks targeting analysts

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s Cabinet secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya has sparked controversy with his remark about an “inflation of observers”, with critics saying it is the latest sign of the authorities’ shrinking tolerance for dissent in the democratic country.

At a press briefing on a range of issues last Friday (Apr 10), Teddy said there was a “phenomenon going on right now called observer inflation”.

“There are many observers. There's a rice observer, but their background is not in that field. There are military observers and foreign observers. And these observers, their data does not match the facts. Their data is wrong,” he stated, as reported by news outlet Tempo.

Teddy claimed such commentators were shaping public opinion against President Prabowo Subianto’s administration.

“[It’s fine to] criticise us, but let's not make statements that create anxiety or unsettle the public,” he added, as reported by The Jakarta Post. “Everything is stable, everything is under control.”

Issues Teddy covered during the press briefing included government efforts to maintain fuel prices amid the energy crisis caused by war in the Middle East.

He pointed to stable domestic fuel prices as proof the situation was under control, and accused analysts of fuelling public anxiety on social media.

Teddy’s remarks have sparked debate, with critics saying it reflects the shrinking space for critical analysis of government policies. Others, however, have agreed with him on the need for data-backed claims.

Political researcher Yoes Kenawas of research institute Lembaga Survei Indonesia told The Jakarta Post that Teddy’s remarks echo the government’s pattern of dismissing critical analysis.

Yoes cited how a research and consulting firm founder, Saiful Mujani, was recently accused of treason by various pro-government figures after he suggested at a Mar 31 post-Ramadan gathering that Indonesia could be “saved” by removing Prabowo, “if advising (him) doesn’t work”.

Those who slammed Saiful’s remarks as “provocation” included Ulta Levenia from the Office of Presidential Staff, who called Saiful “a provocateur in academic clothing” and said his comments could be considered treason, The Jakarta Post reported.