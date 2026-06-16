‘Investor confidence high’: Indonesia touts Danantara bond success amid recent market turbulence

JAKARTA: Indonesia sovereign wealth fund Danantara’s success in raising US$1.5 billion in its debut international bond offering reflects investors’ confidence in the country’s economic outlook, two top officials said on Monday (Jun 15).

“Initially, we planned to raise US$1 billion, but orders reached approximately US$4.6 billion during the book-building process," said Indonesia’s Investment and Downstream Minister Rosan Roeslani, who is also Danantara’s chief executive officer.

"Given the strong demand, we decided to increase the issuance size from US$1 billion to US$1.5 billion, split evenly between five-year and 10-year tenors," news outlet The Jakarta Post quoted him as saying during a press conference at the Presidential Palace.

Book-building is the process of generating, capturing and recording investor demand for shares.

"This also proves that investor confidence in Indonesia is high," said Rosan.

Echoing these comments on investor confidence, State Secretariat Minister Prasetyo Hadi also said at the press conference that the Prabowo Subianto government would continue to take steps to strengthen economic fundamentals and improve Indonesia’s investment climate.

The ministers' comments came on the back of recent market turbulence and a decline in the rupiah, along with closer scrutiny of the government’s fiscal policies which have incited student protests in recent days.