IN FOCUS: It's a human-eat-dog world in Indonesia, but a recent ban at an exotic meat market gives activists hope

TOMOHON, Indonesia: Like its namesake, the Tomohon Extreme Market in Indonesia’s North Sulawesi province is not for the faint of heart.

On the ceramic-covered counter of one stall are rows of fruit bats and field rats charred to a crisp while at another, three-metre long pythons are stripped out of their skins while being suspended to metal hooks.

The sight, however gut wrenching, is milder than what it was less than two months ago when vendors at the market were still allowed to sell dog and cat meat.

At the time, the smell of recently slaughtered dogs and cats being scorched by blow torches to get rid of their fur would permeate throughout the market.

Meanwhile, freshly drawn blood would stain different corners of the market where dogs were brutally bludgeoned to death.

The same spots would be filled with cages of emaciated and stressed out dogs and cats, some whimpering out of fear that they would be next to be killed.