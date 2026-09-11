Indonesia grapples with evolving online extremism threat among youth

BEKASI, Indonesia: Inside a gaming centre in Bekasi, West Java, young people sit in front of large screens, playing games on consoles as powerful sound effects fill the room.

Such centres have grown in popularity among young Indonesians, turning what was once an isolated, at-home activity into a shared social experience where they can form friendships and communities around common interests.

Experts stress that gaming itself does not make young people violent, but as youths spend more time in digital spaces, they warn that some online communities can expose those who are vulnerable to harmful content.

The influence of such communities came under scrutiny after an incident at a North Jakarta high school in November last year.