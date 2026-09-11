Indonesia grapples with evolving online extremism threat among youth
Analysts say the way young people become involved in violent extremism has changed, with social media playing a greater role.
BEKASI, Indonesia: Inside a gaming centre in Bekasi, West Java, young people sit in front of large screens, playing games on consoles as powerful sound effects fill the room.
Such centres have grown in popularity among young Indonesians, turning what was once an isolated, at-home activity into a shared social experience where they can form friendships and communities around common interests.
Experts stress that gaming itself does not make young people violent, but as youths spend more time in digital spaces, they warn that some online communities can expose those who are vulnerable to harmful content.
The influence of such communities came under scrutiny after an incident at a North Jakarta high school in November last year.
Ninety-six people were injured when explosive devices went off in a mosque on the school campus.
Police identified the perpetrator as a 17-year-old who was part of an online “True Crime Community” focused on real-life violent crimes.
Investigators said the teenager had experienced long-term psychological trauma linked to chronic bullying and social isolation.
The case highlights broader concerns over young people’s exposure to violent extremism online.
Earlier this month, Indonesian authorities said more than 600 children had been exposed to violent extremism on social media and other online platforms in the first eight months of this year.
The children, aged 11 to 18, were identified across 34 provinces, said Special Detachment 88 (Densus 88), the Indonesian National Police’s counterterrorism unit.
The findings have heightened concerns over how young people encounter violent material online, with authorities and experts pointing to a shift in how they are drawn towards violent extremism.
“Legally, extremism does not yet fall under the category of terrorism,” said Densus 88 spokesperson Mayndra Eka Wardhana.
“The challenge is different from conventional terrorist networks. It is more transnational, anonymous and heavily encrypted.”
He added that tackling the problem would require cooperation among multiple government agencies.
FROM ORGANISED GROUPS TO ONLINE INFLUENCES
Analysts say the way young people become involved in violent extremism has changed, with social media playing a greater role.
"In the past, it was easier for us security analysts to understand the landscape because these individuals link into specific groups so we can understand, like, what is JI (Jemaah Islamiyah),” said Dr Noor Huda Ismail, a visiting fellow at the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies.
He pointed out that today, the identities of those involved in violent extremism may instead be influenced by what they encounter online, in what he describes as “fast food terrorism”.
“These individuals who get involved in violent extremism, they sample ideas, sample so many different ideas, inspirations coming from different media,” he said.
COMMUNITIES BUILT AROUND SHARED GRIEVANCES
For some young people, experts say the attraction to such online communities may have less to do with ideology and more about connecting with others who share their grievances and experiences.
"Back when violence was more traditional, we saw many cases where the motivation was purely religious. But I see a shift now,” said Siti Darojatul Aliyah, executive director of the Society Against Radicalism and Violent Extremism.
“People are looking for others and asking, ‘Who has been through the same things as me?’ They find one another in these communities and reinforce each other.”
But officials say prevention must also begin at home, with parents taking a more active role in their children’s lives – particularly online.
“From the cases we have handled, we have learned that many factors can lead children to become exposed to extremist ideologies,” said Titi Eko Rahayu, deputy for special child protection at the Indonesian Women Empowerment and Child Protection Ministry.
“It is not only about them going through a phase of searching for their identity, but also about inadequate parenting, where parents are unable to provide guidance when their children interact online,” she added.
“It turns out that this has the greatest influence.”
INDONESIA PUSHES FOR REGIONAL COOPERATION
Authorities say the challenge is not confined to Indonesia.
As coordinator of ASEAN’s counterterrorism efforts, Indonesia is drafting a new long-term regional action plan to prevent and counter violent extremism.
The plan is expected to be launched early next year and is aimed at strengthening cross-border cooperation among Southeast Asian countries.
"This is an issue that other countries in the region are also facing, not just Indonesia,” said the National Counterterrorism Agency’s deputy for international cooperation Dionisius Elvan Swasono.
“We have seen cases in the Philippines, for example, and perhaps we can also share experiences with Singapore.”
Sharing such experiences would allow countries to better understand the different approaches being taken and how they could work together to address the issue, he added.
Indonesia has also moved to strengthen protections for children online.
Social media restrictions for those under 16 took effect on Mar 28, making it the first country in Southeast Asia to ban children from having accounts on platforms such as TikTok, Facebook and Roblox.
But as the fight against violent extremism shifts online, authorities face the challenge of preventing harmful digital influences from translating into violence in the real world.