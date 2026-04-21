Another top Indonesian university suspends 16 students over alleged online sexual harassment

JAKARTA: Another top university in Indonesia suspended 16 of its students over alleged sexual harassment, two years after the incident purportedly happened in 2024.

The case at IPB University’s engineering and technology faculty involved two alleged victims from the same cohort and came to the fore after a “formal report” was made to the university last Tuesday (Apr 14), with it then deciding on a one-semester suspension starting Apr 17.

The complaints resurfaced following another high-profile case involving students from the law faculty at the University of Indonesia, and also came on the heels of another past incident at the Bandung Institute of Technology.

Screenshots of a private chat group, allegedly involving IPB University’s students, circulated on social media platform X on Apr 14 after being posted by the account @ipb_menfess, with the content pointing to sexual harassment.

The messages showed several students using inappropriate language sexualising women’s body parts, while those who wished to join the group were reportedly required to assess and rate the women considered the most “gacor” - a slang implying sexual attractiveness.

The messages also indicated alleged attempts to silence victims, evidence of academic threats, and normalisation of inappropriate behaviour under the guise of “internal jokes”, local media reported, though there was no further information on what these entail.

While the conversations in the chat group occurred in 2024, they were only reported recently following the case at University of Indonesia where at least 20 female students and seven lecturers were reportedly harassed in a similar student chat group.

State-run IPB University - formally known as the Bogor Agricultural Institute - is recognised for its agriculture, marine science and tropical biosciences programmes, among others. It is ranked among the top five universities in Indonesia by annual ranking publication QS World University Rankings.