Silent but social: Jakarta book club that promotes quiet reading in public spaces draws fans

JAKARTA: It was an overcast morning, the sort of weather perfect for sleeping in.

But on a recent Sunday, 102 people chose to head to Taman Langsat, an urban park in South Jakarta. Some had travelled tens of kilometres from other parts of the Greater Jakarta area including Bekasi, Ciledug, Depok, Kalibata and Kelapa Gading.

Near a roll-up banner printed with the words "Baca Bareng" – which means "Read Together" in Indonesian – they spread out their mats and fished books out from their bags.

The group of mostly young adults in their 20s and 30s traded shy smiles. Some greeted each other and offered a seat to newcomers.

They had one purpose: To enjoy a peaceful morning immersed in books among fellow readers.