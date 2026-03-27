Indonesia mulls airlines’ call for 15% fuel surcharge hike, airfare caps over rising costs amid Middle East war

JAKARTA: Indonesia is reviewing a proposal by its domestic airlines to increase fuel surcharges by 15 per cent, as well as the domestic airfare cap, as the aviation industry grapples with higher costs due to the Middle East conflict.

The transport ministry’s air transportation director-general Lukman F Laisa said the government will consider various factors before making a decision.

They include the airlines’ financial condition, consumers’ purchasing power, sustainability of the aviation industry, safety, security and service quality, said Lukman, as reported by local media outlets.

The current fuel surcharge is based on 2023 regulations while the domestic airfare cap is based on a 2019 fare ceiling.

The current fuel surcharge is 10 per cent of the domestic airfare cap for turbojet aircraft, and 25 per cent for turboprop aircraft, according to the Indonesian National Air Carriers Association (INACA), which is requesting for the increases.

INACA is also seeking a 15 per cent increase in domestic airfare cap.

The fuel surcharge is an additional fee on top of the ticket price charged by airlines to cover increases in aviation fuel costs, and is regulated by the government.