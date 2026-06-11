‘One enemy is too many’: Indonesia President Prabowo hits back at criticism on frequent overseas trips
President Prabowo Subianto has gone on more than 50 overseas trips to over 20 countries in less than two years in office, far more than his predecessors.
JAKARTA: Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has pushed back for a second time in recent months against criticism of his frequent overseas trips, claiming they are part of efforts to maintain good relations with partner countries and reflect Indonesia’s free and active foreign policy.
Prabowo said on Wednesday (Jun 10) that both he and former Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo had faced criticism, Jokowi for “rarely” travelling abroad, and him for his many trips, reported local news agency Antara.
"There was a president like … Jokowi who rarely travelled abroad and was criticised. People said Jokowi never went overseas and did not care about foreign policy. Now I travel abroad frequently and people criticise me for that too. Actually, there is no problem," Prabowo said.
The 74-year-old president has taken 54 overseas trips covering 29 countries since taking office less than two years ago, according to public travel records, far more than his predecessor Jokowi’s 16 state visits or former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono's 10 overseas trips in their first full years in office.
Prabowo also visited several countries more than once, including Malaysia - which he visited five times - as critics questioned whether the frequency aligns with diplomatic priorities and commitment to fiscal efficiency.
On Wednesday, Prabowo reiterated Indonesia’s free and active foreign policy, and said the nation was fortunate to have inherited principles from its founders that are relevant at a time when global conflict and strained relations are affecting many countries.
He added that the policy’s principles were reflected in Indonesia’s commitment to non-alignment and maintaining friendly relations with all countries.
"A thousand friends are too few. One enemy is too many. This is the path I choose. I have good relations with President Putin, and I also have good relations with President Trump," he said, referring to Russia’s Vladimir Putin and United States’ Donald Trump.
The free and active foreign policy, known as “bebas dan aktif”, is the nation’s longstanding non-alignment policy, coined in 1948 by then-Vice President Mohammad Hatta. The policy ensures Indonesia maintains full independence in international relations and refrains from joining military alliances or being swayed by global superpowers.
Prabowo also stressed that he would continue taking steps to ensure that he serves the interests of the people.
"To defend the interests of our people, we must maintain good relations with all governments. That is why I say Indonesia's policy is a good-neighbour policy," he said, adding that a “good-neighbour” meant Indonesia would maintain positive relations with neighbouring countries and those in other parts of the world.
On his latest trip to France in late May, Prabowo and his designation reportedly booked 27 rooms for three nights, including a presidential suite and a grand premier suite, at an estimated cost of EUR281,640 (US$325,382), according to local news outlet Tempo.
It was later reported that his trip had generated four commercial deals with France worth US$3.5 billion, according to a statement by the government communications agency on May 30.
Prabowo first spoke up against criticism on his overseas trips on Mar 22, dismissing claims that they were purportedly for “sightseeing” or ceremonial visits.
In a video on his official YouTube channel, he had defended his trips saying they were part of a broader economic diplomacy strategy aimed at advancing national interests.
“People think I like to travel but I travel to take care of my people as well,” he was quoted as saying by local news outlet Detik.
The president also said that his overseas engagements are aimed at opening market access and strengthening Indonesia’s bargaining position and industrial cooperation - all of which have a direct impact on employment.
Prabowo is expected to visit Russia on Jun 17 to participate in the Russia-ASEAN Summit in Kazan.
Others in Prabowo’s Cabinet have also spoken up to defend the president’s frequent overseas trip.
Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya on Jun 1 responded to criticism of Prabowo's frequent overseas trips, including concerns raised by former deputy foreign minister Dino Patti Djalal, saying that any expenses exceeding state budget allocations were personally absorbed by the president.
Dino, who was previously deputy foreign minister and ambassador to the US, had on May 30 questioned Prabowo’s trips and suggested teleconferencing or delegating engagements to foreign minister Sugiono as alternatives.
However, Teddy rejected these suggestions, saying that high-level diplomacy often depends on personal trustbuilding with leaders and cannot always be virtually replicated.
Days earlier, foreign minister Sugiono on May 27 defended Prabowo’s latest trip to France and said his visit was due to a direct invitation from French President Emmanuel Macron.
Sugiono added that the invitation had been extended months ago but was postponed due to conflicting schedules. Macron then extended a second invitation to Prabowo.
Concerns over Prabowo’s frequent overseas travel intensified following the Indonesian rupiah hitting a record low on Jun 4, surging more than 18,000 per dollar for the first time amid high energy costs.
On the same day, Indonesia’s parliament had passed sweeping legislation to double down on Bank Indonesia’s role to support economic growth, while empowering lawmakers to make binding recommendations for independent financial regulators and the central bank.
The bill however, added to investor concerns about the possibility of political interference in the central bank to ensure compliance with Prabowo’s big-growth agenda, amid sticking to his target of 8 per cent gross domestic product growth by 2029.