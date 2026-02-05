Indonesia moves to professionalise padel as sport’s rapid rise fuels demand for licensed coaches, referees
Padel in Indonesia has enjoyed a strong start but the real test is turning today’s excitement into lasting impact, said observers.
JAKARTA: Indonesia is taking a decisive step to turn padel’s viral popularity into a sustainable sport, with the country set to produce its first batch of internationally licensed coaches and referees this year.
It marks a milestone for a sport that has exploded across Indonesia in just over two years – especially in the capital Jakarta, where courts and communities have mushroomed at a rapid pace.
Padel, one of the fastest-growing sports in the world, is often described as a cross between tennis and squash. It is played with a solid, perforated paddle and a low-pressure ball that produces a softer bounce.
NO SIGNS OF SLOWING DOWN
Its forgiving rules make it easy to pick up for beginners, seniors and families. Players are allowed to enjoy long rallies from their very first session.
For many, the journey into padel began with curiosity and a bit of social pressure.
“Everyone was playing padel. We tried it and we were terrible. We couldn’t hit the ball,” said padel player and Jakarta resident Silvi Ong.
“Then curiosity kicks in – you try again or maybe get coaching. Slowly, you get into padel and start to enjoy it.”
In Jakarta, padel’s rise has been driven by social nature and a strong fit with its residents’ urban lifestyle.
Clubs often function as social hubs rather than traditional sports facilities, helping to build tight-knit communities.
Digital platforms have also lowered barriers to entry.
Booking app AYO has simplified court reservations and match organisation, lowering barriers for newcomers to the racket game.
It plans to roll out additional features later this year, including a player rating system.
The system will be based on a player’s match data rather than their self-assessment of how good they are, said AYO Indonesia co-founder and CEO Samuel Hadeli Lie.
“It's going to be very useful in the general social matches, and also for tournaments,” he added.
“When we run tournaments, one of the challenges is to really identify whether a certain player is fit for the category that we're running. With this data player rating system, we look to solve this issue.”
SUSTAINING SPORT’S MOMENTUM
Internationally, padel is gaining formal recognition.
The sport will debut as an official event at the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, in September – a development many see as a stepping stone toward possible inclusion in the 2032 Brisbane Olympics.
Padel is also expected to feature as a host-selected sport at the 2027 SEA Games in Malaysia.
But coaches warn that sustaining the sport’s momentum over the long term will depend on clearer pathways for players.
“Players need competitions, not just training,” said padel coach Sandy Gumulya, adding that international events are crucial in helping them see a future in the sport.
“Right now, that pathway is still uncertain.”
For padel to continue growing in Indonesia, standards across the sport will need to be raised, said observers.
That includes ensuring coaches and referees are properly trained and licensed — a process set to begin this year under the sport’s global governing body, the International Padel Federation.
“We hope that this will continue through all the provinces throughout Indonesia,” said Akash Nathani, deputy chairman of the Indonesian Padel Federation
“The whole idea with the first batch is to train our trainers and then we roll out for all Indonesia, similar to the license of referees,” he added.
“This is the only way for us to upgrade our current stock or data of players from youth all the way to professional level.”