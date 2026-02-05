Indonesia moves to professionalise padel as sport’s rapid rise fuels demand for licensed coaches, referees

JAKARTA: Indonesia is taking a decisive step to turn padel’s viral popularity into a sustainable sport, with the country set to produce its first batch of internationally licensed coaches and referees this year.

It marks a milestone for a sport that has exploded across Indonesia in just over two years – especially in the capital Jakarta, where courts and communities have mushroomed at a rapid pace.

Padel, one of the fastest-growing sports in the world, is often described as a cross between tennis and squash. It is played with a solid, perforated paddle and a low-pressure ball that produces a softer bounce.