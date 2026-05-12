Indonesia proposes hosting ASEAN oil storage hub to boost regional reserves

JAKARTA: Indonesia has proposed hosting an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) oil storage hub to boost reserves, as Southeast Asian leaders mull steps to strengthen energy security amid the ongoing Middle East conflict.

Indonesia’s Energy Minister Bahlil Lahadalia said on Monday (May 11) that no agreement has been reached on the hub’s location but it hopes to partner with other bloc members, Malaysia, Brunei and the Philippines to advance the proposal.

“We will build storage anywhere, but I proposed Indonesia,” Bahlil said, as quoted by state news agency Antara, and added that the regional oil hub would help supply Southeast Asian countries during disruptions.

“The idea of creating an ASEAN oil storage hub is a good one,” he added, as quoted by local media.

His remarks were linked to Bahlil's visit to the Philippines last week with President Prabowo Subianto for the 48th ASEAN Summit in Cebu.

At the summit, ASEAN leaders proposed new ideas like a regional fuel stockpile and a standby mechanism for food security to cushion against the impacts of the Strait of Hormuz closure - and potentially similar incidents in the future that could strain crucial fuel and fertiliser supplies to the region.

They mulled a “mechanism” for a “reservoir” of different fuel products that could be shared among member states, Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr told the media after the summit last Friday.

"The situation right now is very different for each country. Some countries have a surplus of a certain kind of fuel. Other people have a shortage, and we're trying to balance that out," said Marcos, who is the 2026 chair of the 11-member bloc.