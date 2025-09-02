UN urges investigations over deadly Indonesia protests

GENEVA: The United Nations on Monday (Sep 1) called for investigations into alleged use of disproportionate force after six people were killed in protests across Indonesia sparked by anger over lawmakers' lavish perks.

"We are following closely the spate of violence in Indonesia in the context of nationwide protests over parliamentary allowances, austerity measures, and alleged use of unnecessary or disproportionate force by security forces," said UN human rights office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani.

"We stress the importance of dialogue to address the public's concerns," she said in a statement.

The UN rights office is calling for prompt, thorough and transparent investigations into "all alleged violations of international human rights law, including with respect to use of force", she said.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The spokeswoman said all security forces, including the military when deployed in a law enforcement capacity, must comply with the basic principles on the use of force and firearms by police.

"The authorities must uphold the rights to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression while maintaining order, in line with international norms and standards, in relation to the policing of public assemblies," said Shamdasani.

She also stressed the importance of the media being allowed to report on events freely and independently.

Demonstrations began peacefully, but turned violent against the nation's elite paramilitary police unit after footage showed one of its teams running over a delivery driver late Thursday.

Protests have since spread from Jakarta to other major cities, in the worst unrest since President Prabowo Subianto took power less than a year ago.