Indonesia’s green gold: Coastal farmers reap benefits of booming seaweed industry

SOUTH SULAWESI: Bobbing gently on her sampan, Salmawati reaches for a plastic water bottle floating nearby.

The improvised buoy is attached to a long rope trailing beneath the surface. As she pulls it in hand over hand, clusters of reddish marine algae emerge from the water, one after another, glistening in the sun.

It has been a good harvest season. Each trip, the 37-year-old returns to shore with her boat filled with what Indonesians have dubbed “green gold”.

Like many Indonesians, Salmawati goes by a single name. She is among about 3,000 residents of Punaga village in South Sulawesi, where most livelihoods depend on the sea.