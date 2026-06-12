Students hold 'Heading to Bankrupt Indonesia' protests against Prabowo's policies

JAKARTA: Hundreds of Indonesian students rallied in Jakarta on Friday (Jun 12) to protest the spending priorities of President Prabowo Subianto's government, including this week's decision to raise gasoline prices.

Calling the protest "Heading to Bankrupt Indonesia", university students marched towards central Jakarta's iconic Bundaran HI landmark, and organisers said some were blocked from reaching the designated protest site by police and military personnel.

The government had kept gasoline prices unchanged in Southeast Asia's largest economy despite the spike in global oil prices caused by the Iran war.

But fiscal pressure on the budget, which has been weighed down by Prabowo's spending plans, has been rising, prompting a substantial price rise earlier this week.