Malaysia targets March launch for Johor-Singapore SEZ blueprint, masterplan

“Malaysia and Singapore reaffirmed the JS-SEZ as a key pillar of bilateral economic ties,” said the statement by Malaysia’s Economy Ministry.

It added that the SEZ will combine “Johor’s scale and resources with Singapore’s capital technology and global connectivity to attract high-value investments, strengthen supply chains, and create quality jobs for communities on both sides of the Causeway”.

The Economy Ministry said on Friday that the two ministers also discussed strengthening the Johor–Singapore Cooperation Ministerial Committee (JSCMC) to provide clearer oversight and stronger focus on economic cooperation, especially under the JS-SEZ agenda.

The final governance structure for the committee will be tabled at the next JSCMC meeting in Singapore.

Both sides also agreed that Johor-Singapore cooperation is a long-term partnership built on trust, policy continuity and shared benefits, the Economy Ministry said.

They also welcomed continued collaboration in key areas such as high-value investments, digitalisation, sustainable development, and talent development, which support the implementation of the JS-SEZ.

“The Minister of Economy expressed confidence that, with disciplined execution and sustained cooperation, the JS-SEZ and JSCMC will deliver tangible outcomes for businesses, workers and communities in Malaysia and Singapore,” the ministry added.

Akmal’s predecessor Rafizi Ramli had said on May 19 last year that the JS-SEZ blueprint would be launched by the end of 2025, local media reported.

The blueprint is a comprehensive roadmap outlining the zone's long-term development strategy, investment prospects and policy direction, he said then, describing it as a one-stop document for potential investors, policymakers and the public.

Rafizi made the announcement at the JS-SEZ Partners Dialogue: Advancing Facilitation event, which saw six major local and international banks signing letters of intent with the Ministry of Economy to help bring in investments to the zone.

But Rafizi quit the Cabinet at the end of May 2025 after losing in his party’s internal polls.

Malaysia and Singapore formally signed an agreement in January 2025 to create the zone that aims to attract 100 projects worth RM100 billion (US$25 billion) within its first decade and create some 100,000 new jobs in high-value economic sectors.