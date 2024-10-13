No more ‘wasted’ Fridays and Sundays: Johoreans hail new weekend schedule as win-win for families and businesses

JOHOR BAHRU: Since he started working in Singapore two years ago, Johorean Shariff Asrul has only been able to spend quality time with his two children once a week – on Saturdays.

The technician works day shifts at a Woodlands factory from Monday to Friday while his two sons, who are studying at Permas Jaya Secondary School in Johor Bahru, have their weekends on Friday and Saturday.

The latter policy, decreed by Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar to mark the importance of Friday for Muslims, has been in place since January 2014.

“It's quite difficult for me because on days (that) I go to work, I leave (early) when it's dark and reach home (late) when it's also dark. And even on Sundays when I’m around at home, they are in school,” said Mr Shariff, 42.

From Jan 1 next year, Mr Shariff will get more time with his family when Johor’s weekend days off revert to Saturday and Sunday.

Johor regent Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim announced the change on Monday (Oct 7), which he said has the consent of the Sultan - who is also currently Malaysia’s king - and considered the views of the Johor Islamic Religious Council.

“I’m looking forward to it … more chances to spend quality family time, going out for meals, shopping, maybe even opportunities to drive to Melaka, Muar for short trips,” Mr Shariff told CNA.

The shift in weekend days off has been welcomed by most stakeholders in Johor including the state government, businesses and families, although at least one politician has opposed the move and not all companies will be changing their operations in response.

Parents and businesses told CNA it would benefit them personally as well as economically, while observers expect employers to make sufficient provisions for Muslim workers to perform Friday prayers.

Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi said on Facebook on Oct 7 that the change would impact 587,343 students and 1.9 million Johoreans in the workforce. In 2022, he had noted grouses from the public on different rest days for the government and the private sector.