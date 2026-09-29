Anthony Loke says will remain as Malaysia’s transport minister until Najib begins house arrest

KUALA LUMPUR: Democratic Action Party (DAP) chief Anthony Loke said on Tuesday (Sep 29) he will remain as Malaysia’s transport minister until jailed former premier Najib Razak begins his house arrest.

Loke said he submitted his resignation letter to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Monday when they met to discuss the matter further, local media reported.

“During the discussion, he asked me to continue carrying out my duties for the time being,” Loke told reporters on the sidelines of the Malaysia Maritime Week 2026.

“He will make a decision, but I said there also needs to be a timeframe. So the timeframe is that when Najib returns home, my resignation will take effect.”

Loke – whose DAP is part of the governing Pakatan Harapan coalition with Anwar’s Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) – said his resignation was a party decision to convey its disagreement with the conditional royal pardon granted to Najib.

The conditional pardon, granted after the Federal Territories Pardons Board chaired by Malaysia’s king met on Sep 18, allows Najib, 73, to serve the remainder of his six-year prison term at home, subject to him paying a fine of RM50 million (US$12.2 million). Najib’s current jail term runs until Aug 23, 2028.

On Sep 19, Loke announced he would resign as transport minister following an emergency meeting of DAP’s central executive committee.

Loke said the conditional pardon was “difficult to accept for DAP and many Malaysians”. The scandal involving state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) represents the “kleptocracy” that has plagued Malaysia for a decade and is a “major crisis that DAP has consistently fought against”, he said.

At his meeting with Anwar on Monday, Anwar suggested he should remain in his portfolio so long as the house arrest had not taken effect, Loke said.

“Maybe he will be released tomorrow. Who knows?” Loke said on Tuesday, as quoted by Malay Mail.