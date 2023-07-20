Malaysia PM Anwar says he will not abuse powers to oppress anyone

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Wednesday (Jul 19) that he will not abuse his powers to oppress anyone, including opposition party members.

According to Bernama, Mr Anwar said that he will not arbitrarily use his power as prime minister as he knows how miserable life is in prison.

“Whether they are from PAS (Parti Islam Se-Malaysia) or Bersatu (Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia), I will not oppress them because I know how miserable it is to be cooped up in prison,” he reportedly said at an an event in Tanjong Karang, Selangor.

In 1999, Mr Anwar was sentenced to six years' jail for corruption. He then had a nine-year prison sentence added in 2000 for sodomy charges. He was freed in 2004 after Malaysia’s top court quashed the sodomy conviction.

In 2015, he was sentenced to another five years in prison for a second sodomy conviction. He was subsequently released in 2018 after being granted a full royal pardon.

Mr Anwar also said on Wednesday that if it were up to him, he would have thrown his critics into jail. However, he maintained that he would never resort to such actions as Malaysia upheld the rule of law, according to Free Malaysia Today (FMT).

He also reportedly stressed that he would never use the Sedition Act against his critics and would at most file suits or lodge police reports.

On the other hand, any criticism of the Malay rulers is off-limits as “the rulers are above politics”, said Mr Anwar.

“The rulers are not heads of political parties. They are the heads of states and the country,” he was quoted as saying by FMT.