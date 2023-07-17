Not a single case of a unity government minister pocketing the people’s money: Malaysia PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Sunday (Jul 17) that not a single minister that is part of the unity government has pocketed the people’s money, based on investigations by the country’s anti-graft agency.

“It's been eight months since I instructed the MACC (Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission) (to) check all the ministers.

“There is not a single case showing that the ministers have pocketed the people's money,” said Mr Anwar during a speech at the launch of the state election machinery in Penang.

He added that this is “a record in the country’s political history”.

“If we don't clean up, this country will go to the dogs,” he said.

He also noted that many former ministers claiming to defend the fate of Malays in Malaysia have a record of corruption.

“You talk about integrity, you talk about governance (but) with your track record? Let the bodies investigate.

“You talk a lot (but) when you were the prime minister (and) when you were the finance minister, billions were wasted. There are joint accounts abroad, there are banks abroad ... (with) billions of ringgit (involved),” claimed Mr Anwar, though he did not specify the name of the former ministers.

He also urged for an end to the racial enmity in Malaysia.

“If we continue with (the issue of) the Chinese attacking the Malays (and) the Malays hating (the) Chinese, what will happen? Everyone, this is our home,” said Mr Anwar.

Over the past few weeks, former Malaysian prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad has made headlines for his statements espousing Malay rights in Malaysia.

On Jul 4, Dr Mahathir claimed that the concept of a multiracial Malaysia will erode Malay rights and make them “poor”.

He was doubling down on his statement the day before that promoting a multiracial Malaysia is unconstitutional, arguing that the federal constitution never mentioned that Malaysia was multiracial.

Dr Mahathir has also previously warned about the potential erosion of Malay rights under the current government.

Since failing to defend his Langkawi seat during GE15, he has authored a Malay Proclamation that purportedly aims to protect the interests of Malays, and has been questioned by police over this campaign.