Malaysia’s energy supplies secure ‘for decades’ after talks with Russia, deals with Turkmenistan: Anwar

KEPALA BATAS, Penang: Russia has assured Malaysia of a supply of oil, gas and diesel for at least the next 20 years, Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Saturday (Jun 20) after returning from visits to Russia and Turkmenistan.

"President (Vladimir) Putin gave assurances through a long-term arrangement that Malaysia's supply of oil, gas and diesel will remain secure for at least the next 20 years," Anwar said during the ground-breaking ceremony of Setia Fontaines Industrial Park in Penang.

“This is made possible through the friendship between our countries,” he said, as reported by news outlet The Star.

Anwar and fellow Southeast Asian leaders were in Kazan, Russia for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-Russia Commemorative Summit on Jun 17 and 18.

Anwar also met Putin on the sidelines of the summit to discuss energy security, oil supply cooperation, emerging technologies and other issues.

Since the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Feb 28, disrupting Asia’s supply of oil and gas shipped through the Strait of Hormuz, Southeast Asian countries have competed for Russian oil to ease their fuel shortages. The US and Iran signed an interim peace agreement on Jun 17.

The Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and Myanmar were among countries that showed interest in buying Russian oil and gas.

This was despite potential friction with allies such as the US or European countries, which support Ukraine in its war against Moscow, analysts previously told CNA.

Malaysia, however, is not part of Western sanctions on Russia following the latter’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, maintaining what it calls a policy of strategic neutrality.

On Saturday, Anwar also highlighted new energy agreements inked with Turkmenistan following his visit there on Jun 18 and 19.